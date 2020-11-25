WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 25: †President-elect Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address at the Queen Theatre on November 25, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.†As Biden waits to be approved for official national security briefings, the names of top members of his national security team were announced yesterday to the public. Calls continue for President Trump to concede the election and let the transition proceed without further delay. Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden called for an end to the “grim season of division” in a Thanksgiving Day message on Wednesday.

“I believe that this grim season of division, demonization is going to give way to a year of light,” Biden said in an address in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

While not mentioning Donald Trump by name, Biden also made a reference to the president’s refusal to accept the results of the November 3 election.

“In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results,” he said. “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else.”

