Agency Reporter

Joe Biden, while not declaring victory, as the remaining votes were being counted, insisted that “every vote must be counted”.

“No one is going to take our democracy away from us,” he said in Delaware, flanked by running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden said he would be president for all Americans – a theme of his campaign.

“There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America,” he added.

“Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden also highlighted the historical voter turnout this year, saying he and running mate are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of U.S. has ever done.