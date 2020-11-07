By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden, has said that he was honored that Americans chose him as their leader.

Biden who said yesterday that Trump was not his enemy but simply his opponent, opined that he would be a president for everyone including those who did not vote for him.

Note however, that Biden has not been officially declared winner, but based on data and information gathered by CNN, NBC News and CBS News, Biden is likely going to become the next U.S President.

However, excited with the news Biden took to his twitter handle and addressed himself as President Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father and grandfather, who is ready to build back better for all Americans.

Below are his words: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Trump is still maintaining his stance that he won the election legally. A visit to his twitter handle, the loquacious president averred: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!

“People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)!

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED…

“This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened…

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”.

Vanguard