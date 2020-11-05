By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Joe Biden‘s securing of one electoral vote in Nebraska might be the push he needs to secure his bid for the White House.

Biden won the one electoral vote from the Omaha-based Second Congressional District in Nebraska – a sole blue vote in an otherwise heavy Republican state.

Biden’s win is a flip from 2016, when Trump narrowly won it against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to the Associated Press, Biden won 54.6 percent of the vote compared to Trump getting 43.5 percent.

As of early Thursday morning, Biden had 264 electoral votes compared to President Donald Trump’s 214

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs.

Trump won the other four including the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes.

The vote is proving to be especially pivotal as it may be the needed push to get Biden the win for the 2020 presidential election.

If Biden now wins Nevada’s six votes, he will have secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House, thanks in part to that single vote in Nebraska.

If Trump wins the remainder of the states – Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska, he will secure 268 votes total.

Without the Nebraska vote, there would have been a tie and the presidential election would be left up to members of the House of Representatives.

Biden’s win has even prompted a new nickname from Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman, who dubbed Omaha ‘Jomaha!!’

Omaha has become increasingly Democrat over the last several years. In 2008, Barack Obama won the Second District’s vote to help secure his win.

‘This has been building for a while,’ Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, said to the New York Times.

The city is reflective of many American bubbles, surrounded by suburbs and farms outside the city.

‘It’s very red and takes Republican politics seriously, so I don’t think there would be a lot of joy in being the congressional district that put Biden over the top,’ Landlow added.