Less than six weeks after restaurants in New York City were permitted to commence indoor dining at a 25 percent capacity, Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for the policy to be ‘reevaluated’ following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city.

During a Monday press conference, de Blasio warned that the Big Apple was on the verge of a second wave of coronavirus after the city’s average infection rate hit 2.26 percent – surpassing the two percent key threshold previously set by local officials.

The troubling statistics, he says, may lead to further restrictions being put in place around the city, including a reversal of indoor dining allowances.

‘What I said is that at the two percent threshold, [indoor dining] should be reevaluated,’ the mayor said. ‘And I think it should be reevaluated now. I think it makes sense to take another look given what’s happening.’

The mayor did not specifically attribute the rise in positive case counts to indoor dining, but he did indicate that people engaging in indoor activities without wearing masks is contributing to the spread.

‘The key problem here is indoors and not wearing masks,’ de Blasio insisted.

The decision to roll back indoor dining in NYC, however, would ultimately fall on the state government’s shoulders.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo instituted the 25 percent indoor dining cap on September 30, and stated at the time that restrictions would be loosened to 50 percent on November 1 if positive case counts remained low.

However, the November 1 deadline quietly passed without indication from the governor’s office if the capacity cap would be relaxed anytime soon.

During a press conference last Monday, Cuomo largely ignored questions on the matter, simply responding that he was ‘looking at the data’, and would have an answer ‘soon’ but offered no specifics.

As of November 9, Cuomo’s office has still so far declined to provide any further guidance on capacity restrictions.

Jack Sterne, a spokesperson for Cuomo’s office told DailyMail.com: ‘As we have said since day one, our decisions are based on data, science, and expert advice, and we are constantly evaluating changes to keep New Yorkers safe.

‘Our cautious approach to reopening has helped keep New York’s positivity rate among the lowest in the nation — and our micro-cluster initiative has been successful at stopping upticks before they become community spread. As cases inevitably increase this fall and winter, we will continue to rely on these proven strategies.’

For now, restaurants in the city will continue to operate their dining rooms at a quarter of their overall capacity.

De Blasio also warned Monday that the city has ‘one last chance to stop a second wave’ and urged residents to limit festivities and travel arrangements as the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches.

The mayor’s warning came as NYC is expected to see a spike in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks following massive street parties on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.

De Blasio landed in hot water after he joined the celebrations, which saw most people wearing masks but few adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Cuomo also gave an update on coronavirus numbers across the state later Monday morning, warning that he will be ramping up enforcement of restrictions ahead of the holidays.

Cuomo said he fears the US is heading into its worst two months of the coronavirus pandemic, and that New York will not be immune to spikes.

Like de Blasio, Cuomo did not mention the weekend revelry surrounding Biden’s win.

New York City’s average infection rate climbed to 2.2 percent over the weekend. The chart above shows daily new cases over the past two months

The city reported 779 new cases and 71 newly hospitalized cases on Monday. Since the pandemic began eight months ago, New York City has recorded 267,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 24,000 deaths.

Statewide, New York’s positivity rate reached 2.82 across the weekend, the highest it’s been since June 1 when the rate was 2.5 percent, according to state data.

The rate had hovered around one percent for several consecutive months earlier this fall, before increasing with spikes in multiple zip codes across the state.

Speaking to NYC’s recent case spike, de Blasio said ‘it’s a problem everywhere, but it’s a particular problem in certain neighborhoods’.

The mayor pointed to parts of Brooklyn and Queens that are designated as ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones by the state.

Last month de Blasio implemented new restrictions in problem neighborhoods, including the closure of schools and non-essential businesses.

On Monday he indicated that the city as a whole could see new lockdowns if a second wave arrives, but did not specify a timeline.

‘Let’s be careful about trying to predict exact timelines because in a sense, that takes away the role of the people,’ de Blasio said.

‘This is not something that happens to us and we have no impact on. The more people wear masks, practice social distancing — all those basics — the more we’re able to fight back that second wave.

‘God forbid, [if] this continued and we had a full-blown second wave, it means a lot more restrictions,’ he added.

He was joined by the city’s Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi, who also stressed the importance of safe celebrations during the holidays.

‘Mistletoe may be off-limits this year, but holiday cheer is not,’ Chokshi said.

Large parts of Brooklyn and Queens are currently designated as red and yellow zones by the state because of high coronavirus positivity rates

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on coronavirus numbers across the state later on Monday morning, warning that he will be ramping up enforcement of restrictions as the holidays approach

Cuomo’s office began targeting zip codes with ‘micro-clusters’ earlier this fall, sending in additional resources to help prevent those areas from fueling outbreaks in regions with lower case counts.

As of Monday there are eight ‘focus zones’ across the state – ranging from red to orange to yellow depending on positivity rate trends. Those zones include parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, as well Rockland, Orange, Broome, Steuben, Chemung and Westchester counties.

Cuomo is expected to announce focus zones in additional counties with troubling positivity rates this week.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.32 percent, the governor said Monday.

Excluding those areas, the statewide positivity rate is 2.69 percent.

Prior to holding his press conference, Cuomo appeared on Good Morning America and warned that the US could be approaching its worst stage of the coronavirus pandemic as he attacked President Donald Trump’s plan to roll out a promising new vaccine.

‘We’re coming up to the worst two months I think that we may have seen vis-a-vis COVID,’ Cuomo told host George Stephanopoulos.

He made the dire prediction hours after Pfizer announced that early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90 percent effective, and that it hopes to have 50 million doses available by the end of the year if it gains FDA approval.

But Cuomo said he isn’t optimistic about the vaccine bringing the pandemic to its knees any time soon because the Trump administration’s plan to bring it to the public.

‘It’s good news, bad news,’ the governor said of the vaccine announcement. ‘The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly.

‘The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan.

‘The vaccine plan is very important. It’s probably the most ambitious undertaking since COVID began.’