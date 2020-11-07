Bill Maher challenged the notion that all of President Trump‘s 69million voters were ‘racists’ and ‘tribalists’ after it was suggested by a guest on Friday.

The remarks came during a panel discussion of the 2020 presidential election on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

During the discussion, Maher pushed back against claims from Malcolm Nance, a MSNBC contributor and former US Navy senior chief petty officer.

Nance begins the verbal tussle by saying he was channeling his inner colleagues at MSNBC, including Eddie Glaude and Jason Johnson.

‘They have been on-air saying this: These people have revealed themselves for the racists that they are, the tribalists that they are, they don’t care about “E Pluribus Unum, ‘from many, one,” they care about ‘” got mine and, you know, you shouldn’t get anything of yours,”‘ he said.

‘You think that’s every Trump voter?’ Maher questioned.

‘They voted for this consciously knowing what Donald Trump stood for, for the last four years! They know him,’ Nance asserted.

‘It’s almost a level of fanaticism that I’ve only seen in cult groups and Middle East terrorist groups.’

Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor and fellow panelist, said she ‘disagreed’ with Nance’s take, but instead offered a different point of view.

‘Everybody’s in their information bubble and I’ve talked to Trump voters where it’s like parallel lines – they don’t intersect. They’re in their world, [liberals] are in ours.

‘They’re looking at stuff and they’re reading things like, “Trump has done more for black people since President Abraham Lincoln,” and they’re like “wow! He’s not a racist! Look how good he’s been.”‘

Brooks then adds that ‘they’re being fed a line of crap.’

‘And if that’s all you’re hearing and Uncle Joe and Uncle Bob say the same thing and Cousin Mary say the same thing … I don’t think it’s that people are dumb.

‘I think it’s that people, you know, how do we know what we know? We know what we know because people we trust talk to us and if everybody we trust is being fed the same s***, then s*** in, s*** out.’

Trump previously claimed he had done more for the U.S. black community since Honest Abe, but critics have said that downward trends in unemployment and crime predate his administration.

In response, Maher noted Trump’s shifted support among some black voters in exit polls.

‘Trump did a lot better with the Black vote than he did last time,’ Maher said.

Nance said that ‘We don’t really know that.’

‘We don’t really know that because the exit polling we saw were people who showed up at the polls. There’s that 100 million Americans who actually voted by mail so I’m not exactly sure if I buy that.

‘And that’s sort of in the same thread of propaganda that we generally get from conservatives.’

Maher agreed that with mail-in-ballots still being processed across the country, it’s possible the official count on exit polls was still fluctuating.

He also took time to challenge Brooks’ assessment that Trump supporters lived in an information bubble.

‘Or maybe people just see the world differently,’ Maher said. ‘I think he’s a terrible leader but I don’t think that it’s terrible that there’s diversity in the Black community. Or in any community,’ said Maher.

During the closing monologue, Maher asked viewers to ‘stop seeing each other as deplorable.’

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is now on the brink of victory with leads in all four of the key swing states still in play.

The country and the world are waiting for results from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia to determine who will be the next president.

The states continue to count the last of their mail-in votes and what are known as segregated votes which are ballots that need a closer look because of flaws like incorrect dates or mismatched signatures.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania today – where an update is expected imminently – he would have enough electoral college votes to win without any of the other states. Equally, if he wins Arizona and Nevada together, he would cinch victory.

News networks – which ordinarily call elections within 24 hours of polls closing – are resisting because the race is so tight and so much of it is being contested.

Trump, refusing to accept that the results so far have been legitimate, has vowed to contest them.

On Saturday morning he tweeted that his supporters have been banned from observing vote counting in some of the key swing states despite shouting ‘stop the count!’ and that officials had been ‘covering windows’ to block their views and forbidding them from overseeing the process.

He also promised a ‘big’ press conference in Philadelphia, where vote counting continues, where he said his lawyers would be present, then was seen leaving the White House in casual dress.

While in the car, he tweeted a link to a Breitbart story about a ‘glitch’ in vote counting software, then said: ‘I WON THIS ELECTION BY A LOT!’. He was seen arriving at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, shortly afterwards.

Trump has not yet offered any proof of his claims. His campaign has vowed to file lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada to argue that the results cannot be trusted, and he is demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

Overnight, faith among Trump’s allies seemed to dwindle and calls for him to concede the race mounted.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham prepared viewers for the likelihood that he had lost.

She said: ‘For now, it’s time to take our gains, learned from our defeats, and confidently expand one of the greatest political movements for the past 100 years,’ she said.

She said a Trump defeat did not mean that the ‘America First movement’ was over, but that ‘President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward’.

Donald Trump Jr., who earlier in the week told his father to ‘fight until the death’ and urged their fans not to give up at a rally, posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram in the Oval Office, which he captioned: ‘ThaMalconks for always fighting so hard for America dad, it’s an honor to be in that fight with you.’

It was a softened tone from the angry rally where he said America had turned into a ‘banana republic’ that had to be reclaimed.

The Wall Street Journal – which, like Fox, is owned by Rupert Murdoch – published an op-ed from its editorial board urging Trump to concede.

‘If Mr. Biden has 270 Electoral College votes at the end of the counting and litigation, President Trump will have a decision to make.

‘We hope in that event he would concede gracefully,’ they said.