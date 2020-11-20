Cardi B – Etertainment Tonight

Cardi B has been named the Woman of the Year by Billboard.

The Grammy award-winning rapper is set to receive the honour at Billboard’s Women In Music event next month.

This will be the music brand’s 15th Annual Women in Music Event and it will stream live on Dec. 10 at billboardwomeninmusic.com at 8 p.m. EDT and hosted by Teyana Taylor.

The award was met with mixed reactions as some opined that Cardi is not deserving of the honour but the outspoken mother of one was quick to address her haters.

In a video that she posted on her Instagram page, the “WAP” rapper defended herself. She said:

“Morning y’all, it’s your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year,” the star stated in a video posted to her Instagram. “And for you crybabies like, ‘But she only got one song!’ Yeah, I got that song, b—h. You know, the one that sold the most? The one that streamed the most? The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that have a song that’s about to be six times platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p—y on TikTok. Yeah b—h, that one.”

Next, the “WAP” rapper launched into an epic rant about her recent political advocacy, and how she’s used her platform to educate her fans and inspire change.

“And on top of that, boy, for over a year, you know what I’m saying, I’ve been influencing, using my platform for y’all to vote,” Cardi said while wearing a robe, head wrap and minimal makeup. “Not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I’ve been informing y’all about y’all’s senators. I’ve been informing y’all about districts. Midterm elections. Using my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that’s me, b—h. “Even when y’all’s crying like, ‘But she don’t represent us!’ Yes I do, b—h,” she concluded. “I represent America. I wanted a change, and that’s exactly what the f–k I did. And eat it up. I’m just that b—h. Eat it up with a spoon so y’all can get a mouthful.”

“WAP” shattered multiple streaming records, became a viral dance on TikTok and earned Cardi her fourth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper will be honored at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event next month alongside Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa and more.

Lopez will be presented with the Icon Award, while Chloe x Halle will be presented with the Rising Star Award.

Last year, Billie Eilish was named Woman of the Year while Ariana Grande took home the award in 2018.

Taylor Swift is the most awarded woman of the event, with three awards (two Woman of the Year awards and the Woman of the Decade award).