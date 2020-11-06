Nollywood star Bimbo Akintola has is slated to feature in an upcoming film entitled ‘Mimi.’

The film is a new project that has seen Aul Media Studio going into the third collaboration with 007 Global and SBD Global Films.

The partnership of the three media companies earlier produced ‘Street Kid,’ and ‘Dear Affy.’

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, ‘Mimi’ tells the story of how a rich spoilt girl who despises and shows no remorse for the poor found out her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parent and her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings.

To make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend two weeks holiday with her biological parents who lives in abject poverty.

On the newest collaboration, the CEO of AUL Media Studios, Edward Dickson, said: “I really can’t wait for you all to see what my team and my partners put together in this new movie, ‘Mimi’. I don’t mean to brag or anything but I can tell you that it is unarguably the biggest story Nollywood will ever see. Apart from having an amazing cast, we told the story based on high performance from each actor.”

‘Mimi’ is slated for a nationwide release in cinemas on December 25.