World News

Bird of the Year 2020 Vote in New Zealand Hit by Hack

By
0
bird-of-the-year-2020-vote-in-new-zealand-hit-by-hack
Views: Visits 0

More than 1,500 fake votes were slipped into New Zealand’s Bird of the Year 2020 contest in favor of the kiwi pukupuku.

Candace Owens accuses Obama of ‘hating America’ and says he has ‘turned his back on the country’

Previous article

Authoritarians From Mussolini to Trump

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News