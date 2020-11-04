Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson, has lamented the state of the nation, stressing the need for improvement in security, economy, as well as eradication of corruption.

Bishop Johnson, who spoke at the second session of the fifth synod of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland at the Cathedral of St. Jude, Ebute-Metta, expressed worry over the uncertainty in the political climate of the country.

Besides, the cleric urged President Muhammadu Buhari to abrogate the complicated aspect of Companies and Allied Matters Amendment Act, noting that the clause is incompatible with church administration.