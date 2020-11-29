His is a story of possibilities and determination over limitations; story of how Trust Inonse, a beneficiary of MTN’s Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (SBSS) drew tears from the eyes of the audience at a scholarship event. By Afolabi Idowu

TRUST Inonse was four years old when he completely lost his sight. While his mother sat and cried in the bedroom upon receiving the diagnosis from the doctor, Trust Inonse walked up to her and begged her to wipe her eyes because he knew that his disability would not limit him. Characterised as an individual with ambition, Trust diligently focused on his studies through his primary and secondary school education and eventually went on to bag a scholarship grant from the MTN Foundation.

Speaking on his reaction to receiving the scholarship grant, Trust Inonse said, “I was really excited and the prospect was bright for me. The scholarship meant that the burden of funding my education was lifted off my family and I was really proud of it.”

Trust did not only graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in flying colours in 2018, the Mass Communications graduate also got an opportunity to intern at Megalectrics, a media organisation in Lagos. Upon completion of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, Trust was offered a permanent position at the company because of his outstanding performance during his internship programme.

With the aim of equipping scholars with the requisite skills needed to perform excellently well in the workplace, MTN Foundation organised an employability workshop for graduating scholars of its scholarship schemes. These scholars were also inducted into the MTN Scholarship Alumni base at MTN’s event. The Foundation also awarded scholarships to over 360 new university students with 10 of them being the top performing students in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

While struggling to keep tears from running down her cheeks after watching Trust Inonse’s story, Nollywood star, Dakore Egbuson said, “Oh my goodness, I am so emotional right now. Trust Inonse you have succeeded, you’re amazing and we are so inspired by your story. There is no reason why we cannot accomplish what we were to achieve if only we would look beyond our challenges and obstacles and find that thing that pushes us.”

Corroborating her statement, Trust Inonse, said he had an internal drive to just keep moving. He said, “Never say die; that is just it. Understand that no matter what it is, it could have been worse.”

The scholarship event had in attendance Dr Omobolaji Johnson, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani and Olubayo Adekanmbi, who engaged in a fireside chat themed: “Insight. Influence. Impact.”

The session was moderated by Nigerian TV Host, Bolanle Olukanni.

The MTN scholarship scheme is an annual scholarship award that seeks to recognise and reward qualified high performing students. It is made up of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme and the MTN Scheme for Blind Students.