The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that Nigeria has some of the lowest blood donation rates in the world, with just 10 per cent of the populations donating freely. GRACE OBIKE looks into blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic

During this COVID-19 pandemic, we lost quite a lot of blood; over 200 units expired in the Abuja NBTS centre resulting from the lockdown in the country. Much more was lost in other states and the figures are quite alarming.”

This is according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which it credits to Dr Omosigho Izedonmwen of the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

The centre further explained that approximately 750 units of blood were discarded all over the country due to the lockdown from April to June 2020 but with the gradual ease of the lockdown, it began embarking on small blood drives to ensure that safe blood is available.

In an article titled ‘Blood safety and availability,’ the WHO stated that of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40 per cent of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 per cent of the world’s population.

The Head of Planning, Research and Statistics for the NBTS, Dr Adaeze Oreh, stated that “These are countries that do not have challenges with pregnancy and childbirth like we have. They don’t have the challenges of malaria, sickle cell, high level of road accidents or trauma caused by conflicts and insurgency like we do, with some of these cases needing an urgent blood transfusion.”

She said the greatest hindrance the NBTS experiences while trying to convince people to donate blood are from myths and misconceptions.

Many Nigerians still believe that they might die, lose their fertility, their sanity and a lot more, from blood donations. According to her, these are issues that the NBTS is trying to educate people on through different forms of sensitizations right from the grassrootS.

“We are beginning to receive quite a number of positive responses now when we visit communities or go on radio call-in programs. People call and tell us that they are ready to donate when asked. But we tell them that they don’t need to wait until an emergency arises, to help. They can just walk into our offices and donate freely.”

Oreh also said the agency acquires its greatest donations when it embarks on special blood drives in higher institutions, churches and mosques. This is presently proving to be a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of the virus.

Why blood donation is necessary

The WHO estimates that 2 per cent of all new-borns in Nigeria are affected by sickle cell disease. This brings it to a total of about 150,000 affected children born every year, according to a statement made by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi on the 2020 World Sickle Cell Day.

In a June 2019 report titled, ‘Maternal health in Nigeria: generating information for action,’ the WHO stated that a Nigerian woman has a one in the 22-lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum/post-abortion; whereas in most developed countries, the lifetime risk is one in 4900.

April 15 was supposed to be Mary Yakubu’s due date and she was slated to deliver at the Kubwa general hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, which is not far from her residence in Dede but when it arrived, she was stuck in Dede due to the unavailability of vehicles because of the lockdown.

She was rushed to a small maternity clinic around her residence and the doctor asked her to provide at least three units of blood.

“I had already provided the same amount at the Kubwa General a few weeks prior in anticipation of my due date but when the day came, there was no vehicle to take me to the hospital. We started running around looking for who will help us, my husband could not donate because he has diabetes and the hospital said they did not have blood in their bank. My neighbour refused to help me, he said that it was against his faith and he did not want to go to hell.

“I almost died that day because I lost a lot of blood, my husband started calling my church members for help and eventually a few of them rushed to the hospital to help, I thank God for them,” she said.

Dr. John Agbo of the Lona City Care Hospital, Abuja explained what the situation is like. He said some women would need blood if they develop Antepartum Haemorrhage (APH) which is bleeding while pregnant. He said this is either because of the position of the placenta or if the placenta is low, a condition called Placenta Previa, which may result in the need for blood before delivery and most cases are during delivery where a woman delivers and start bleeding.

He said: “Women died from that, during the lockdown, there were quite a number of people who lost their lives because of the need for blood; in the general hospitals, private or maternity centres because people were not forthcoming when they should have gone and donated blood.”

WHO reports that in Nigeria between 2005 and 2015, over 600, 000 maternal deaths occurred with no less than 900, 000 maternal near-miss cases from hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) and unsafe abortion.

Most of these result in blood loss in places without access to sufficient or safe blood, fragile or humanitarian settings that a simple transfusion or administration of plasma could have made a whole world of difference.

The website Severe Malaria Observatory, a knowledge-sharing platform that acts as a repository of information for the severe malaria community, states that Nigeria represents up to 25% of the malaria burden in Africa with nearly 110 million clinically diagnosed cases of malaria per year.

Dr Agbo also stressed that “Malaria is a known cause of anaemia in children. It brings their blood level down so much that if you don’t deal with it, they may need a blood transfusion.”

Oreh added: “Severe malaria can cause very high anaemia in patients that can stop the heart and cause disorders in the brain.”

Sufferers of sickle cell disease often have low numbers of red blood cells or anaemia because their red blood cells are not shaped as they should be. This results in the blockade of small blood vessels and could result in the need for a transfusion or organ damage if not properly treated.

To keep crisis at bay in these patients for as long as six months, they undergo a nonsurgical therapy using apheresis equipment, a machine that removes the abnormal sickle cell. This is then replaced with as much as eight units of AA genotype blood, depending on the patients’ haemoglobin level, says laboratory manager at Epiconsult Diagnostics, Chinyere Obiejemba.

She also said: “To save the lives of women at childbirth due to blood loss, even after they have been transfused with several units of blood, we give them frozen plasma components which are extracted from donated blood.”

How Nigerians donate

The WHO recommends that a country’s annual blood donations be equivalent to one per cent of its population. Since Nigeria is estimated to have 200 million people, Nigeria’s blood donations should stand at two million units per annum but unfortunately, this is not the case.

The Federal Government, through the NBTS, says it relies solely on voluntary, unpaid blood donors. This is because research has shown globally that voluntary donors are the safest calibre of donors as they wish to save lives and therefore live healthier lifestyles.

But the former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, at the 2018 World Blood Donors’ Day news briefing in Abuja, stated that only 10 per cent of Nigerians donate blood freely. He said, 60 per cent do it for money and the remaining 30 per cent of blood donors only give to relatives in need.

Laboratory manager Obiejemba said: “Most Nigerians are often willing to donate blood to people they know or can see in dire need. However, what most people do not like is being made to donate for free and their donations in turn used for business; because some people championing blood donations are not always sincere.”

How COVID-19 is affecting blood donations

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said: “During this COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of safe blood is at risk. Regular blood donation drives are being postponed, and stay-at-home orders and fear of infection are preventing donors from accessing services. Disruptions to the global supply chain also put countries at risk of shortages of critical supplies and equipment needed for blood donation and transfusion.”

Dr Agbo revealed that people were scared of hospitals during the lockdown and in the height of the pandemic, “because hospitals were considered high risks, they were reluctant to come and donate blood. Also, the fact that some centres were used as COVID-19 isolation centres, women needing antenatal and those who were supposed to give birth in such hospitals, were referred to others, resulting in hitches in blood donations here and there.”

He added that things are gradually returning to normal now. Statistics by NBTS shows that blood donations have been greatly affected by COVID-19. Data from the agency shows that from April – June 2019, 6,145 units of blood were donated, but in the same period in 2020, only 2,712 units of blood were donated, creating a serious gap in the availability of safe blood. This shortage in donations has been attributed to the lockdown, limitations to gatherings and social distancing put in place due to the pandemic.

Oreh said: “With the restrictions caused by the pandemic, our staff now reach out to registered donors in our registry, more than 50-60 per cent of them respond positively and they have been visiting our offices to donate. One thing we have been very strong with is record keeping. Once an individual donates you enter our data bank, with your permission of course.”

An organisation that delivers medical supplies to hospitals in Africa using technology and multi-modal distribution platform, in over 500 hospitals in Nigeria and Kenya is LifeBank, they deliver logistics that fortunately includes connecting hospitals to blood banks and blood banks to donors, at a time when blood shortage is becoming a serious problem in the country.

But unfortunately, the company that boasts of serving 676 hospitals and thereby saving 10401 lives is also experiencing some hitches at this period of the pandemic.

Community lead at LifeBank, Alice Anya, who confirmed the effects of the pandemic on blood donations, said: “Blood donations have reduced during the pandemic due to the fear of visiting hospitals and possible exposure to the virus.”

She added that a few problems that currently affect the blood drive are the restrictions on large gatherings, closure of educational institutions as youths, especially university students constitute a large percentage of voluntary blood donors.

Obiejemba said her hospital was not experiencing any shortage because they stuck to paid donors instead of depending on voluntary donations.

She explained that her hospital pays donors, “Between N4000 to N5000 that is for people with Rhesus + blood types like 0+ etc and for the negative we pay between N8,000 to N12,000.some might even insist on as much as N15,000 for the rare blood types. This is why we always have blood in our bank because, for me, it is better our patients have blood than waiting for voluntary donations.”

How safe is it?

The NBTS says that the government spends at least $92 to ensure that a unit of blood is screened with certain reagents and chemicals, to ensure that it is safe from infections like HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis, under WHO standards. The blood is in turn, subsidized for Nigerians and in 2019, 25,000 units were made available.

Dr Oreh said: “There are some instances where the blood samples will test reactive or undetermined and it will have to be re-screened. So it means that twice or three times the amount of reagents will have to be used to be certified safe because, where there is any uncertainty, the blood will not be given.”

She said regular blood donations as long as one has been deemed fit to donate, is beneficial to the donor because the way blood regularly recycles itself, blood donation speeds up the process of recycling and rejuvenation of the system.

Apart from the recipient, the donor is equally helping themselves when they donate blood, Obiejemba said. People with thick blood that do not flow easily known as viscosity benefit from donating blood. Hypertensive patients as well have their blood pressure brought down after a donation. People with very high blood levels called polycythemia can correct their condition with frequent donations and in some individuals, it reduces cardiovascular risks.

Way forward

The WHO Regional Director added that WHO Nigeria has been providing support to NBTS in the drive for blood donation through the monitoring of the database for blood safety on the national instance of the District Health Information System 2 which was launched with the support of WHO for the reporting of the blood donation in the country.

The District Head Information System is an open-source software platform used in more than 60 countries around the world for reporting, analysis and dissemination of data for all health programs, developed by the Health Information Systems Programme (HISP).

According to the WHO, Preliminary discussion is going on with Facebook for the launch of a tool to increase the database of potential blood donors in the country and also use it for a targeted alert on the need for blood donation.

Oreh also said to handle the deficit in blood donations caused by the pandemic, NBTS has, “started having small drives with limited numbers just so we can get donors who will donate while still adhering to the preventive measures.” She said that now, they ensure that the drives are smaller than usual, with less than 50 persons in public and open-air environments in which they ensure that donors observe COVID-19 protocols and ensure that such a donor is not suffering from the disease before they are allowed to donate.