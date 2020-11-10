Blue Ivy Carter Narrates Audiobook Of Oscar-Winning “Hair Love”. Photo credit: Pinterest

Blue Ivy Carter seems just as booked and busy as her mom Beyoncé and dad Jay-Z. The 8-year-old daughter of the superstar couple has been tapped to narrate the audiobook adaptation of Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love,” described as an “ode to loving your natural hair, and a celebration of daddies and daughters everywhere.”

The short film, written and directed by Cherry and featuring the voice acting of Issa Rae, follows a day in the life of Stephen, a Black father who learns how to do his 7-year-old daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time.

The moving story celebrating self-love was published as a children’s book in May 2019 with illustrations by Vashti Harrison according to reports by HuffPost.

On Monday, Cherry released a snippet of the audiobook, which is now available to listen on Audible.com, featuring an adorable introduction from Blue Ivy Carter herself.

“Dreamscape presents ’Hair Love,′ by Matthew A. Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter,” she says in the short clip.

Despite her age, Blue Ivy is already building up quite the résumé by frequently collaborating with her parents on a variety of projects, most recently appearing in Beyoncé’s Disney+ film “Black Is King.”

Earlier this year, she became the youngest winner to score a BET trophy when she took home the HER Award for working on the single “Brown Skin Girl” from the “Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack with Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, and WizKid.

Blue Ivy picked up an NAACP award for the song at the ceremony in February, as well as a Soul Train Award in 2019.

She also has appeared on multiple Jay-Z tracks, including “Glory” and “Family Feud,” as well as on Beyonce’s “Blue” and her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” off her “Homecoming: The Live Album”

For “Hair Love,” Blue Ivy could be in contention for a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category, but she’ll have to wait until the 2022 awards ceremony to know if she’ll have to make more room on her trophy shelf.