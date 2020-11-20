Grief-stricken Bobby Brown was seen Thursday afternoon for the first time since the tragic death of his 28-year-old son.

The music legend looked somber as he spoke with police detectives at the front gate of the apartment complex where Bobby Jr died on Wednesday.

Brown has been left devastated at the sudden death of his son who was pronounced dead at his Encino, California apartment on Wednesday at 2pm.

It’s not yet clear how he died but police say no foul play is suspected.

At around 1.30pm Thursday detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were seen poring over CCTV footage captured at the apartment complex.

Four suited officers, displaying badges on their belts, were seen at the security lodge at the main gate of the complex.

The officers, all wearing face masks and some carrying clip boards, arrived in a gray, unmarked Crown Victoria police car before talking with a security guard.

Grief-stricken Bobby Brown was seen Thursday afternoon for the first time since the tragic death of his 28-year-old son. The music legend looked somber as he spoke with police detectives at the front gate of the apartment complex where Bobby Jr died on Wednesday

Smoking a cigarette, Bobby Brown has been left devastated at the sudden death of his son who was pronounced dead at his Encino, California apartment on Wednesday at 2pm

Bobby Brown, left, and Bobby Brown Jr. appeared at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016

One of the officers was seen looking at a screen in the lodge carefully reviewing security footage.

It’s unclear exactly what the detectives were looking for, but it is likely part of the ongoing investigation into Bobby Jr’s death.

Around an hour later detectives accompanied Brown from his home in the complex and took him to the security lodge.

Brown was seen examining CCTV footage alongside the officers before returning to his home a few minutes later.

The star, who was with a female companion, was wearing glasses and a white back to front baseball cap and had green sweat pants and a beige sweatshirt on.

Brown sported a graying goatee beard, wore a gold necklace around his neck and puffed on a cigarette as he spoke with police.

His eyes appeared puffy after 24 hours wracked with grief for his son.

Brown was led to the guard booth at his gated community and appeared to be shown CCTV footage by LAPD detectives who had arrived at the scene earlier

He was accompanied byb an unidentified woman. It’s unclear exactly what the detectives were looking for, but it is likely part of the ongoing investigation into Bobby Jr’s death

LAPD Detectives are seen arriving at the gated community in Encino, CA where Bobby Brown Jr was found dead. The suited officers spent time with the uniformed gate guard and appeared to be viewing CCTV footage on the tv screens in there

Four suited officers, displaying badges on their belts, were seen at the security lodge at the main gate of the complex. The officers, all wearing face masks and some carrying clip boards, arrived in a gray, unmarked Crown Victoria police car before talking with a security guard

In a statement given to DailyMail.com Bobby Brown said the family is ‘devastated’ over his son’s death. ‘Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family.

‘There are no words to explain the pain,’ said Brown. ‘We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time and there will be no further comment.’

This comes as it emerged Brown Jr was not feeling well a couple days before his death and was suffering from flu-like symptoms, according to a family spokesperson.

‘This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death,’ said Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown. Ends Ryan

On Thursday night Bobby Brown Jr’s death was plunged further into mystery.

A spokesperson for LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner said the cause of his death had been deferred.

That means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com: ‘Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.’

Brown sported a graying goatee beard, wore a gold necklace around his neck and puffed on a cigarette as he spoke with police

In a statement given to DailyMail.com Bobby Brown said the family is ‘devastated’ over his son’s death. ‘Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family

Aspiring musician Bobby, was one of Brown’s seven children and is the second child the R&B singer Brown has lost after the death of his daughter – with ex-wife Whitney Houston – Bobbi Kristina, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015 at the age of 22.

Bobby Kristina’s ‘adopted brother’, Nick Gordon, with whom she had a controversial relationship before her death, also died in January this year.

Three years before her daughter’s death, Houston drowned in a bathtub after taking cocaine and Xanax.

She and Brown had a tempestuous 15-year marriage that was plagued by drug abuse, violence and infidelity.

Bobby Jr.’s girlfriend Anna wrote a message on Twitter after learning the news

Bobby Jr. with his girlfriend, Anna Reed. They gushed over one another on social media

From back row left: Bobby Brown Jr. is pictured, front left, with the Houston-Brown family in 1999 when he was seven. Next to him is his half-sister La’Princia Brown, behind him is his paternal grandfather Pops Brown. Whitney Houston is shown in the back, with one arm draped around Bobby Brown. His brother Tommy is next to him and clutching a dog in the front is Bobby and Whitney’s only child, tragic Bobbi Kristina, who died in 2015

Bobby Brown Jr. lived inside this gated community in Encino, California. It’s unclear who raised the alarm but he was found dead on Wednesday night

Aspiring musician Bobbt Jr posing in social media pictures in recent weeks

BOBBY BROWN’S HEARTBREAK AND A TRAGIC FAMILY WHITNEY HOUSTON Brown and Houston had a famously tumultuous relationship which was addled with drug addiction, alcoholism and domestic violence. The pair met in 1989 and married in 1992. She gave birth to Bobbi Kristina the following year. As her career skyrocketed, thanks in part to The Bodyguard, which came out four months after they married, the marriage began to fracture. One bone of contention was Whitney’s relationship with Robyn Crawford, her longtime female friend who says the pair were romantically involved. By 1996, Whitney was doing drugs daily. She would later describe in interviews how she and Bobby laced their marijuana with other drugs. In 2003, he was arrested for hitting her. She stuck by him through the proceedings. She eventually filed for divorce in 2006. In 2012, Whitney was found unconscious in the bathtub in her room at The Beverly Hilton hotel. She died in the hospital later. BOBBI KRISTINA Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Georgia, in January 2015. She went into a coma and was kept on life support for six months before she died due to severe brain damage. The medical examiner found cannabis, alcohol and prescription drugs in her system but gave a cause of death as ‘undetermined’ because he was unable to find whether it was deliberate or accidental. It was suspected that Bobbi Kristina may have been injured by her ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon during an argument, but he was never charged. NICK GORDON Gordon died in January this year from a heroin overdose at the age of 31. He had been found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death at a civil trial and was ordered to pay her family $36million. BOBBY BROWN JR Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead at his home in Encino on Wednesday at the age of 28. The cause of death has still not been given.

Tragic family: Bobby Brown Jr. is the second child Bobby Brown has lost. Whitney Houston famously died in 2012. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died three years later

Bobby Jr. was Brown’s second child with Kim Ward, with whom he had an 11-year relationship around the same time he was with Houston.

Ward gave birth to Bobby Jr. less than a year before Brown and Houston had their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in 1993 – their only child together.