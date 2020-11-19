Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown is dead. The 28 year old was found dead in his California home on Wednesday, November 18th.

So far, no detail about the cause of his death has been made available, however, no foul play is suspected.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward whom he dated off and on for nearly 11 years. At the time of their split in 1991, Kim was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr. He was also following in his father’s footsteps to become a big music star.

His death comes five years after Bobby Brown lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 when she was 22. Kristina who was the only child of Brown and Whitney Houston was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub and was in coma for six months before her death.

She was discovered in the bathtub just before the third anniversary of her mother’s death. Houston, a seven-time Grammy winner, was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel on Feb. 11, 2012.

An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol, and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Bobby Jr. is survived by sister La’Princia, in addition to half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi Brown.

