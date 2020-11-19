Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown is dead at the age of 28.

He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after officers were called to a “medical emergency,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspicion of foul play in relation to his death.

His death is coming five years after the death of his half-sister and eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston drowned in a bath.

From back row left: Pops Brown, Whitney Houston, Tommy Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., La’princia Brown, Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina Brown. The photo was taken for the family’s show on Bravo, Being Bobby Brown, when Bobby Jr. was 13

The Brown family has been plagued with sorrow and grief for years.

The late Houston who was an iconic songstress was married to the senior Brown until 2007.

She and Brown had a tempestuous 15-year marriage that was plagued by drug abuse, violence and infidelity.

She died on February 11, 2012, from accidental drowning in a bathtub after taking cocaine and Xanax. The coroner also ruled heart disease as a contributing factor.

Three years after her death, Brown and Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown also died in a tragic manner.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive and unbreathing in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home.

She died six months later at a hospital where she was being treated.

An autopsy showed that drug intoxication and immersion led to the pneumonia and brain damage that killed her.

Bobbi’s boyfriend Nick Gordon was found liable in a civil case for her death. He was taken in by the late Houston as a child. He developed a relationship with Bobbi when she was a teenager and he was in his 20s.

Gordon died in January this year. Toxicity report stated that he died as a result of heroin toxicity.