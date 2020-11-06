Gardaí have started an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a north Dublin house on Friday.

It is understood the remains show signs of recent injuries, including blunt force trauma. The body was found in a house on Auburn Street, near Phibsborough in Dublin 7.

Gardaí believe the man may have been in an altercation with someone known to him shortly before his death. Detectives are hoping to speak to that person this evening.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigating officers are exploring “all the circumstances surrounding his death”.

The home is sealed off with the scene preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have also been notified, with a postmortem to be conducted. The findings of that analysis will determine the course of the Garda inquiry.