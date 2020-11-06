The Garda has launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a house in north Dublin on Friday.

The body was found in a house on Auburn Street in Phibsborough, Dublin 7.

In a statement, a Garda spokeswoman said gardaí “are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death”.

The home is currently sealed off with the scene preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have also been notified, with a postmortem examination to be conducted on the body.

The findings of the postmortem will determine the course of the Garda inquiry.

It is understood the man’s remains show signs of recent injuries, including blunt force trauma.

Gardaí believe the man may have been in an altercation with someone known to him shortly before his death. Detectives are hoping to speak to this person this evening.