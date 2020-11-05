LONDON—The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The European Central Bank has signaled that it is also readying more stimulus for as soon as next month, as countries including France and Germany close parts of their economies to halt the rise in infections.

But economists have warned that central banks can only do so much to counter the effects of the pandemic and have called on governments to do more.

The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee agreed Thursday to another £150 billion of U.K. government bond purchases, equivalent to $195 billion. It takes the overall size of the BOE’s portfolio of government and corporate assets to £895 billion. Officials voted to keep the central bank’s benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.

The committee said in a statement that it expects the economy to shrink in the final quarter of 2020 as England moves Thursday into a four-week lockdown to slow the rate of infections. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already put in place similar restrictions.

The economic forecast assumes the U.K. and the European Union would reach terms for a free-trade accord before the end of the year. Failure to do so would result in new trade barriers between the U.K. and its neighbors, who consume around half Britain’s exports.

“The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. It depends on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom,” the panel said.

Central banks have taken sweeping action to shore up pandemic-hit economies since the virus hit earlier this year and governments imposed curbs on economic activity and daily life in an effort to beat back infections. With the virus surging again, some are expanding stimulus measures.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut its official cash rate to near zero and announced a 100 billion Australian dollars, equivalent to $70.57 billion, quantitative-easing program as it seeks to power up the economic recovery that is tentatively emerging across the country.

In Europe, the ECB said it intends to scale up its support of the eurozone’s economy in December with a package that could include billions of dollars of new bond purchases as well as an interest-rate cut and cheaper loans for banks.

Europe’s sudden economic slowdown contrasts with the relative resilience of the U.S. and Asia economies. In Asia, major economies like China and Japan have managed to keep down infection rates through a variety of public-policy measures and widespread compliance by their populations.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is expected to keep policy steady when it announces its decision later Thursday, but officials could begin reviewing contingency plans for possible refinements, according to interviews and recent public statements.

Central bankers have stressed the need for continued fiscal stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic’s economic consequences.

Fed governor Lael Brainard warned last week that withdrawing fiscal stimulus too soon in the U.S. risked “allowing recessionary dynamics to become entrenched.”

“An ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains critical,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said last month. “Weak demand from firms and households and the heightened risk of a delayed recovery warrant continued support from national fiscal policies.”

But the path of fiscal policy is uncertain. Lawmakers in the U.S. have been deadlocked for months over an economic-relief package and in Europe national governments have yet to give the final go-ahead to a €750 billion, equivalent to $879 billion, stimulus fund for weaker member states.

U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is due to address lawmakers later Thursday to set out his plans for supporting workers and businesses through the latest lockdown. A wage-subsidy program that had been due to end in October has already been extended until December.

The BOE’s latest forecasts for the U.K. economy, also published Thursday, show officials expect gross domestic product to shrink 11% in 2020, led by sharp falls in consumer spending and business investment.

