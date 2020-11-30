A former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has alleged that most weapons used by Boko Haram terrorists are obtained from security operatives.

Duke said this, even as he called on the federal government to investigate the security forces and flush out the bad eggs. He, however, advised the Nigerian government on necessary steps to take as the country grapples with security challenges.

The former governor noted that crime is now a sophisticated business which requires well-educated and well-trained security agents to handle.

He advised the Nigerian government to raise the educational requirements for those recruited into the security agencies and also ensure they are well trained. Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives.

“Most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?” Duke questioned while speaking on Channels Tv.

Duke also advised the federal government to motivate the soldiers and the police in the northeast to achieve results.

The former governor said, “I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them. We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More intelligence than firepower.

“Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the security forces properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don’t have enough weaponry.”

