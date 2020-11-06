Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Friday said that military solution will not be the panacea to the security situation in the state and the Northeast but political solution to end what he called “madness,” afflicting the state.

Prof. Zulum stated this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the kinetic measures currently being applied would not be enough to solve the security problems.

The governor, who noted that poverty was a contributing factor to the insurgency, said the youth of the state must be empowered by all levels of government to be able to live a meaningful life.

He called for the creation of jobs for the youth and the provision of enabling environment for citizens to return their homes to resume their normal lives.

He also said that his administration has been able to facilitate the return of about 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

The governor said that the return of the IDPs to their ancestral home was an evidence that peace was gradually returning to Borno communities.

