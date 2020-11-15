Duku JOEL, Maiduguri

AS part of his efforts to rebuild a crisis ravaged by a decade of Boko Haram insurgency, Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday unveiled a 25 years development plan that will launch the state into recovery.

Zulum, who announced this at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri during the launch of the plan, said it is embellished with strategic, immediate, medium and long implementation phases.

“All activities of government will henceforth be executed according to the development plan,” he said.

The governor warned any individual or group that would want to sabotage the plan, just as he called on all development partners, international and local non-governmental organisations to key into the programme for their good and the good of Borno State.

He added that his administration, as part of the recovery plan, will ensure the relocation and resettlement of all IDPs back to their ancestral communities, adding that all IDP camps in Maiduguri will be shut down completely latest by May, 2021.

His words: “We need our partners to support the MDAS that they would work closely with our civil servants.

“There will be robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism to track the level of implementation.

“This administration under my leadership will not allow any individual to sabotage this very good initiative.

“I wish to call development partners and good people of Borno State to really round this good initiative irrespective of political affiliation, because this is development and not politics.

Read Also: Zulum seeks special team to unmask Boko Haram sponsors

“This plan represents our future, not our fact. Borno State is a state in Nigeria, therefore our independence is key to all member nations.

“Therefore the 25 years development plan is presented not only to the people of Borno state but to the partners.

“Anybody or organisation who is willing to invest in Borno State must follow this plan. That is something that is important to all of us.

“We are currently having 192 NGOs in Borno State. We welcome all their development. They have been with us through thick and thin. We are grateful to them.

“What the Borno government is wishing from them that they should let into our development plans, we want to identify who is working in Borno State.

“We want to know where you are working and what you are doing in Borno State. This is fundamental to us.

“The most critical element for us to achieve this is security. We shall strengthen the resilience of our people by empowering them, especially the Civilian JTF, vigilantes and local hunters; open more communities to ensure their security on our farmers.

“We will ensure that all IDPs return to their homes and all IDP camps in Maiduguri will be closed latest May 2021.”