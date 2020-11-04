Faraaz Khan | Image: Twitter/cinestaan

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan has died of brain infection. He was 50 years old.

Khan, who was hospitalised on last month for a chest infection, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The death of the actor was announced on social media by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt: “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.

Bhatt added: “The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

In another tweet, Bhatt shared pictures of Faraaz and wrote, “#FaraazKhan. May 1970-Nov 2020. May your music always play across time and space.”

Last month, Faraaz Khan’s brother Fahmaan Khan, also an actor, asked for financial help and set up a fundraising platform. He revealed that Faraaz was hospitalised due to a chest infection, but he was later diagnosed of a brain infection.

“He had been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened,” Fahmaan Khan said.

Following the appeal, actor Salman Khan stepped in and agreed to help with Faraaz’s medical bills.

Faraz Khan had acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.