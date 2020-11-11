A bomb blast hit a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by Western diplomats in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, injuring at least two people, the second attack in two weeks targeting foreign missions in the kingdom.

The improvised explosive device blew up at a non-Muslim cemetery where diplomats—including from France, Greece, Italy, the U.S. and the U.K.—had gathered, according to a statement from the French embassy in Saudi Arabia that had organized the event. Saudi authorities said a Greek consular official and a Saudi policeman sustained minor injuries.

There was no official word on the perpetrator’s identity or motive, but the attack appeared to target French diplomats and military officials in attendance. The European Union called for an investigation.

The blast comes amid an escalating confrontation between France and radical Islam.

Late last month, a Saudi national was arrested for allegedly stabbing a security guard at the French consulate in Jeddah—on the same day that a man in Nice killed three people with a knife, nearly decapitating one of them. That was the third such attack in France in just over a month after caricatures mocking the Prophet Muhammad were republished by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which sustained an assault on its newsroom in 2015.