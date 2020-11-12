Bonded terminals were established to aid freight businesses in the country and by extension, provide relief for the pressures on the port system. However, with the hydra-headed problems at the Lagos ports of Apapa, PTML, and Tin-Can Island continuing unabated, analysts and stakeholders in the maritime industry are of the opinion that encouraging the usage of bonded terminals may provide a viable alternative to reducing the problems in the major ports in Lagos. But operating a bonded terminal seems to be unattractive, going by past experiences. However, the latest efforts in this direction by the SIFAX Group may birth new dawn in bonded terminal operations, MUYIWA LUCAS reports .

The creation of bonded terminals was necessitated to decongest the ports, where grossly inadequate port facilities led to excessive delays in the turnaround time of vessels at the Nigerian harbours. A bonded terminal is one that is approved by Customs for the temporary storage of imported goods until the Customs duties have been paid or the goods have been released. Bonds are required to be posted by the terminal operator in order to indemnify the government if the goods are released improperly.

The parlous state of the port roads in the country, especially in Lagos, has led to several delays in the exit and entry of cargoes in the ports. This is why experts agree that the need for a more robust and efficient bonded terminal cannot be overemphasised. This is because of the strategic role they are expected to play in the freight forwarding business.

Recently, stakeholders gathered to celebrate the inauguration of a new addition to the bonded terminal family. The event was the inauguration of a new container terminal in Lagos as a response to the difficulties experienced by stakeholders in accessing the Lagos ports.

Built by the Sifax Group, the new SIFAX Container Terminal is located in Ijora Causeway, Ijora, Lagos. The terminal is strategically located within the precincts of the Lagos ports to provide a viable option to all importers, exporters and shippers, who had suffered untold hardship over the years from Apapa debilitating traffic.

The new Sifax terminal, which is situated on over 11 acres of land along the Ebute-Metta Creek, will give consignees, agents and shippers the opportunity of faster and easier clearance of consignments as well as access to a better road network devoid of crippling traffic congestion that makes accessing and exiting the Lagos ports a painful experience for truckers and other port users. The facility is equipped with fixed import/export laden and empty containers equipment aimed at absorbing pressure from the main ports and increasing overall terminal holding capacity of the ports in Apapa.

Registered under the Apapa Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), stakeholders, after inspection, agreed that the terminal is equipped with the right facilities, equipment, and experienced personnel that make the loading and offloading of cargoes a great experience. The equipment at the terminal include reach stackers, forklifts, CCTV, empty and full handlers. It is also well secured with both private security guards and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

For instance, a unique service proposition of the terminal is the access to the Sifax Group’s seaport terminal at Tin Can Island Port- Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, as well as other terminals, from where the bonded terminal will enjoy quicker stemming of cargoes using barges and trans-shipments.

Speaking at the formal commissioning of the facility, Sifax Group Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the company decided to invest in the facility to make the process of cargo clearing a wonderful experience as opposed to what is obtainable in the country currently. According to him, the firm prides itself as an innovative and solution-driven enterprise that has changed the way shipping and off-dock terminal operations is done in Nigeria. He assured that it will leverage on technology and innovations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience as well as cutting-edge inland container services.

Afolabi, who was represented by Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, said: “The SIFAX Container Terminal, Ijora, Lagos is our modest response to a major issue in the maritime industry – access to Lagos ports. The logistics nightmare in Apapa occasioned by the traffic congestion experienced by port users compelled the group to look for a solution that addresses the seemingly intractable problem. With this terminal, agents, truckers and consignees don’t have to go to the ports before getting their consignments cleared.”

On the unique advantages of the terminal, Afolabi said consignment would be transferred primarily through barges from both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, adding that the good road network in the area also offers clients faster and efficient cargo clearing. “Another key advantage of this terminal is that it is IT-driven. The Group has decided to invest in technology to sustain the business to our clients’ satisfaction.” Afolabi further said.

He revealed that the Group’s flagship business- Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, located at Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port will stem cargo to the terminal through the barge, and the logistics subsidiary has about 100 modern trucks that can move consignments to any part of the country. Just about 200 meters to the terminal, the Group’s empty container depot is located nearby to sort the challenge of returning empty containers for her clients. Thus, the terminal, in essence, has a capacity to function as a one-stop shop for all logistic needs.

The terminal also boasts of the right environment and ambiance for clients to conduct their businesses. From a well-equipped clinic to a business centre where services such as document photocopying, typesetting and internet services are offered, the clearing agents’ house at the terminal is well furnished to give customers the deserved comfort.

What it portends

For players in the industry like the managing director of the NPA, Ms, Hadiza Bala-Usman, the inauguration of the Sifax bonded terminal, especially with the investment in the provision of port infrastructure through a solely indigenous initiative, marks a watershed in the country’s national quest towards encouraging private participation in the provision of facilities for economic growth and development.

Bala-Usman, who spoke through NPA’s Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, explained that in recognition of the roles of ports as catalyst for economic development and in view of the limited resources available to government for the provision of infrastructure required to enable the nation’s ports operate within acceptable standards and practices, the federal government in 2003 commenced the port reforms process which culminated in the port concession. The intension was to amongst others address infrastructural deficit, improve port efficiency and free funds used by government for port development for the provision of other social amenities.

This initiative by the SIFAX group, she therefore reckoned, is a clear manifestation of the company’s identification with the policy trust of government by creating a port expansion facility through the conception and realisation of this project.

Bala-Usman while congratulating the SIFAX group on “this audacious contribution to national development,” noted that the facility no doubt will have direct socio-economic benefits manifest in such areas as port decongestion; quick turnaround of vessels; easy cargo clearance; reduction of traffic on port approaches; employment generation for host communities; human capital development; increased gross domestic product (GDP) and increase revenue to government.

“You will all agree with me that with the sustained creation of the right environment for business to thrive by government as epitomised by the port concession programme of the Authority, there is great hope for growth and development for the overall sectors of the economy,” she said.

Solidarity

Presenting the terminal to stakeholders, Paul Linden said the facility will exceed the expectations of clients as the parent group has acquired modern cargo equipment and deployed experienced and professional workforce backed by the over three-decade experience of SIFAX Group in the maritime industry.

Linden takes pride in the equipment already fitted in the facility like the Reach Stackers, Forklifts, CCTV, Empty and Full handlers and the globally tested OSCAR Terminal Operating System which allows easy location and retrieval of containers.

“Another key advantage of the terminal is that it will be IT-driven. The company has invested in modern technology to drive the business to the satisfaction of the clients,” he said.

Similarly, the Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium and Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, lauded SIFAX Group for always being at the forefront of innovations in the country’s maritime sector.

Adoption

Speaking during the assessment visit of the Ministry of Transportation’s Ministerial Implementation Committee to the new terminal in Lagos, the leader of the delegation and Director, Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Auwalu Suleiman, expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the facilities provided and lauded the company for the huge vision it has set for the inland container depot.

He said: “It is also our intention to recommend to the government that this terminal should be adopted as a model for all future off docks that would be sited in Nigeria. We have compiled all your needs and complaints and they will be forwarded to all the relevant authorities for proper and immediate action,” he said.

Previous initiatives

Prior to the new terminal, Sifax boasts of such facilities at its trinity terminal in Apapa, Okota and Ijora (Empty Terminal) with a huge capital investment outlay in digital and modern terminal facilities, automated handling equipment, as well as the latest Information and Communications Technology and security devices. The enormous cargo capacity of the off-dock area has immensely supported the speedy decongestion of cargoes from the main ports and the expertise of its well-trained workforce has aided faster delivery to consignees.

The Trinity terminal, which is the flagship depot of the company, occupies an area of 31,000 square meters with capacity to hold over 2,000 units of containers. This is one of the few terminals in Nigeria-both conventional and off-dock, that has functional and effective Reefer containers storage facilities with 200 plug-in points with room for further additions.

High ranking dignitaries such as Oba Fatai Oyeyinka, Ojora of Ijora land; Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police, Lagos; Adewale Adeyanju, President General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Mohammed Abba Kura, Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command graced the occasion.