Boosie Badazz Allegedly Shot In The Leg During Confrontation In Dallas

Boosie Badazz has reportedly been shot in the leg on Saturday during a trip to Dallas according to a report by TMZ.

The 38-year-old rapper and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of the shopping mall Big T’s Plaza. Boosie was in the Texas city to pay his respects to the late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 35 on Wednesday.

Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a sprinter van before the shooting at the mall. After the shooters opened fire on the van, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.

TMZ further reported that the injury is not life-threatening and members of the Dallas Police Department reportedly reached the scene after both Boosie and the shooters had fled.

A video circulating on social media following the shooting claims that Boosie was not injured in the shootout while sharing footage of the parking lot the shooting allegedly happened in, though not while the rapper was present.

However, the clip doesn’t list any sources for its claims, and police have said that he was injured and is being treated at a hospital.

According to Dallas’ ABC affiliate WFAA, Boosie has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.

On Friday night, Boosie was seen surrounded by fans at a different Dallas venue as he paid tribute to his friend and former collaborator Mo3.

Boosie Badazz is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hatch began rapping in the 1990s as a member of the hip hop collective Concentration Camp, eventually pursuing a solo career in 2000 with the release of his debut album Youngest of da Camp.