Boosie Badazz has reportedly been shot in the leg on Saturday during a trip to Dallas.

The 38-year-old rapper and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of the shopping mall Big T’s Plaza, according to TMZ.

Boosie was in the Texas city to pay his respects to the late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 35 on Wednesday.

Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a sprinter van before the shooting at the mall.

After the shooters opened fire on the van, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.

His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, the outlet reported.

Members of the Dallas Police Department reportedly reached the scene after both Boosie and the shooters had fled.

A video circulating on social media following the shooting claims that Boosie was not injured in the shoot out while sharing footage of the parking lot the shooting allegedly happened in, though not while the rapper was present.

However, the clip doesn’t list any sources for its claims, and police have said that he was injured and is being treated at a hospital.

According to Dallas’ ABC affiliate WFAA, Boosie has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.

On Friday night, Boosie was seen surrounded by fans at a different Dallas venue as he paid tribute to his friend and former collaborator Mo3.

Mo3, a.k.a. Melvin A. Noble, was murdered Wednesday while driving on I-35.

During a traffic slowdown, a suspected described as an ‘adult Black male’ got out of his nearby car and approached Mo3, who was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The rapper got out and ran south on the interstate, but he was shot multiple times by the gunman, who got back into a dark-colored sedan and drove away.

At least one innocent bystander in another car was shot during the confrontation, though his injuries were reportedly not life threatening.

So far, no suspects have been announced in his killing and no arrests have been made, and police have said the attack on Boosie doesn’t appear to be related to Mo3’s murder.

Boosie hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he joined the rap group Concentration Camp in the 1990s before becoming a solo staple of southern rap in the 2000s

Boosie hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he joined the rap group Concentration Camp in the 1990s.

In 2000, he released his debut solo album Youngest Of Da Camp, while performing under the name Lil Boosie.

Although he became one of the most identifiable southern rappers, Boosie’s career stalled in 2009 when he was sentence to four years in prison for marijuana possession and parole violations.

In 2010, he was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Terry Boyd, but a jury came up with a not-guilty verdict after a short deliberation.

More legal trouble followed in 2011, when the rapper was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges.

However, his defense team was able to prove that the drug charges were the result of a setup, and Boosie was released from prison in 2014 after serving four years behind bars.

His parole later expired in 2018.

Earlier this year, Boosie was was criticized for a transphobic rant he launched against NBA star Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya.