Boris Johnson’s Top Aide Quits, Suggesting a Shift in London

LONDON—A top aide to Boris Johnson who championed Brexit and was a driving force behind an antiestablishment turn by Britain’s Conservative Party is stepping down, in a sign of the waning influence of a group of advisers that worked to pull their country out of the European Union.

On Friday, the chief adviser to the prime minister, Dominic Cummings, who became known as a kind of British equivalent of President Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, said he would quit next month. His exit follows the resignation of Mr. Johnson’s…

