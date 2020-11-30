The Peoples Democratic Party is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in the strongest terms, the gruesome beheading of innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno state.

In statement issued on Sunday, the party described the act as extremely wicked and devilish, saying it must not be left unaddressed.

It also noted that “this horrific killing of compatriots comes as yet another of the recurring horrid testament and badge of failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure our nation and guarantee the safety of lives and property in our country”.

With several incidents ravaging the country, the PDP lamented how “the Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims”.

The party, therefore, asked President Buhari to take decisive actions to ensure that the fight against insurgents is taken more seriously.

They believe that the president’s “inaction” has led to an escalation of killings in the country.

“The PDP is particularly disturbed because of the failure of the Buhari Presidency to take decisive action despite series of concerns raised by Borno state governor, Baba Gana Zulum, of security compromises in the state.

“The Buhari administration appears helpless while our national security structure under President Buhari seems to have collapsed. Our nation appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift.

“All our nation gets from the Buhari Presidency is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country.

“Such attitude by the Buhari administration has continued to embolden insurgents to the extent that they now attack military formations, convoys of state governors and engage in wanton beheading of our compatriots.

“It is distressing that despite this sorry situation, Mr. President, who promised to lead from the front, has receded into the safety of Aso Presidential villa and refused to act on the consistent demands of Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and replace the service chiefs with more capable hands to affectively tackle our security challenges.

“The PDP charges President Buhari to stop his unhelpful rhetoric. He should sit up and take actions that will safeguard the lives of Nigerians who have been subjected to all manners of mental and physical torture under this incompetent administration.

“Mr. President should immediately move to Zabarmari in Borno state, empathize with the families of the victims and lead from the front in restoring security in the area”.

The PDP commiserated with the government and people of Borno State and urged Nigerians to remain at alert particularly in providing useful information for security agencies in fighting insurgency.

