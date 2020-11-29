For the first time in 12 years, the All Progressive Congress (APC) held its local government elections on Saturday, November 28. The polls were held across 27 local government areas and 312 wards in the state.

The APC candidates fielded in 18 Local Government Areas of Borno State were elected unopposed as the state.

The Chairman of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission Abdu Usman who confirmed this to Channels, said six parties fielded candidates for chairmanship and other positions in the election in nine local governments and the election were held for affirmation.

Grassroots based elections are one of the things the insurgency has disrupted in Borno State. While there was voter apathy in the capital city, Maiduguri, Local government dwellers exhibited more enthusiasm towards the election. In some local governments with peculiar situations, voting took place in both IDP camps in Maiduguri as well as few wards in the actual locations where the affected population had already returned.

Governor Babagana Zulum voted in his hometown Mafa Local Government Area after which he addressed the local people, assuring them of the government’s commitment to developmental projects.

The District head of Mafa said his people were happy that the election is holding, since 2008 when the insurgency disrupted local administration.

So the elections held in all three hundred and twelve wards of the state. The results are yet to be announced.

jihadists struck in Borno, leaving at least Elections were last held in Borno back in 2008 when Boko Haram insurgents disrupted local administration in the state. The state has been one of the most hit states by insurgents in recent times. Only yesterday,jihadists struck in Borno, leaving at least 43 farmers killed near Zabarmari, about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri. Although the United Nations believe the death toll is up to 110.

The State governor, Babagana Zulum early on Sunday led the funeral of the beheaded rice farmers.

Like this: Like Loading...