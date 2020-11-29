Governor Umar Ganduje’s Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai who was suspended in October for his anti-Buhari comment, has blamed Arewa community for the level of insecurity in the North.

The Northern region, in recent days, have been ravaged with kidnappings and killings. The most recent being the beheading of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Zabarmari, Borno State.

Yakasai condemning the incident, lamented the non-cooperation of Northerners, who he said failed to speak up against killings and kidnappings in the north.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun! 43 innocent souls lost for no reason, 43 families thrown into more darkness, 43 less farmers that will feed the nation, 43 new victims that have died in vain. 43 blood in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.

“I blame arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity. By the time each and every household, in each and every state is engulfed in it, perhaps then we will wake up and defend ourselves against this barbaric attacks & kidnappings. Clearly, no end in sight. #ZabarmariMassacre. To even speak with one voice on the insecurity in the North is a challenge. We are not ready yet. #SecureNorth.”

Yakasai had lambasted Buhari for not addressing Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline #Endsars protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai, who tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, had said the President has no empathy for Nigerians by his inaction.

“I have never seen a government with zero empathy like that of President Muhammadu Buhari. So many times when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The ‘I don’t care attitude’ is on another level.

“To speak to your own people over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour you are doing to them. Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes to address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it is heartbreaking,” he had said.

The Kano State Government while announcing the suspension of Yakasai with immediate effect, regarded his comments as “unguarded utterances.”

He was later reinstated.