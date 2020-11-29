Instagram skit maker and actor, Debo Adebayo, otherwise known as Mr Macaroni, has called on President Buhari to resign if he cannot assure Nigerians of their safety.

He also added that the citizens won’t keep quiet while people are being killed in the North by Boko Haram as a result of an irresponsible government.

Mr Macaroni took to his verified Twitter page to share his thoughts in reaction to the Borno killing carried out by members of Boko Haram on Saturday, 28 November, which led to the death of 43 people in Jere local Government area in Borno State.

He said; “We won’t keep quiet while our northern brothers and sisters are being massacred because of the obvious irresponsibility of the government. We are first Nigerians before tribe or religion!! If President Buhari cannot guarantee the safety of citizens, he should resign!!

In reaction to the mass burial of the 43 people beheaded by Boko Haram, Mr Macaroni added, “This image is scary just as Nigeria is right now. We should set aside tribal differences we can’t fight evil with hate in our hearts. The level of insecurity in the country is at the highest right now, it could be anyone tomorrow this government has failed woefully!!”

Recall that the social media influencer recently lent his voice during the #Endsars protest, he joined a host of others on the field and he also addressed Lagos state government officials during a march to their office.

