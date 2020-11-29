No less than 10 women farmers have disappeared from sight following an attack in Borno state by Boko Haram. This comes after 43 rice farmers were beheaded by members of the terrorist group.

Amnesty International has revealed that the ten women working on Kwashabe rice farm are missing after a fresh attack by Boko Haram in Borno.

In a tweet posted by the group on Sunday morning, November 29, said of the 43 farmers that were gruesomely murdered, 16 were internally displaced Persons.

“Amnesty International findings show that, of the 43 farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram yesterday, 16 were internally displaced persons (IDPs). Ten women working in Kwashabe rice farm are still missing after the attack. The group said.

The group urged the Nigerian government to do more in protecting Nigerians and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Boko Haram and other armed groups must renounce their unlawful and vicious campaign of violence against civilians. The Nigerian authorities, on their part, must do more to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators of all such attacks to justice. The group added.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that members of the Boko Haram sect had on on Saturday, 28 November, killed 45 farmers in Zamarmari area of Jere local government area of Borno State.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometres away, where they were kept ahead of the burial which took place today Sunday, 29 November, with the governor in attendance and relatives of the dead and members of the community.

