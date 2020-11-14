From left, Hon Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and former Governor Senator Kashim Shettima during official Launch of Borno’s 25 Years Development Plan and 10 Year Strategic Transformation Plan at Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government is planning to close down all its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps on or before May 29th, 2021, even as it called on the existing 192 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) based in the state to key into its rehabilitation and resettlement programs.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum while delivering a Keynote address at the formal launching of ’25 Years Development Framework and 10 years of Strategic Transformation Plan’ due to over decade atrocities posed by insurgents.

Zulum said, the mission for launching the scheme and the policy to relocate all IDPs back to their ancestral homes was borne out the relative peace and the unflinching support from President Muhammadu Buhari to the government and the people of the state, in addition to restoring the old-age honour, dignity and prosperity, while ensuring that all citizens and future generations have access to basic necessities, secured, and thrive at every stage of their lives in the state.

The governor also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and all humanitarian partners such as UNICEF, World Bank, WHO among others for restoration of peace and humanitarian services in the state.

“The formal launching of 25 Years Development Framework and 10 Years of Strategic Transformation Plan for Borno was due to over decade atrocities posed by insurgents.

“The five drivers of the strategic Pillars were anchored on Human Capital Development, Leadership in Agriculture, Healthy Citizenry, Sustainable Environment and Regional Trad Hub, with four enabling strategic pillars which are: Reconstruct, Rehabilitate and Resettle, Purposeful Infrastructure, Accountable Governance, Peace and Security.

“Insha Allah, we are going to do everything possible within the scarce resources at our disposal to ensure smooth implementation of these policies and programmes to reposition Borno to a greater height.

“South Korea has once declared the second forest in the World due to its civil war, but because of good vision and support from all stakeholders, South Korea came up victorious and now one of the leading producers of Electronics in the whole world.

“We are therefore soliciting support from all and sundry to key into our vision and mission to make Borno one of the best investment-friendly to Nigerians and the International community.

“As a government, we cannot do this alone without the cooperation of our humanitarian partners who have been there for us since the beginning of the conflict, and we, therefore, enjoin all NGOs living in the state to join hand with us rebuilt the state,” Zulum said.

In his goodwill message, the United Nations Residents and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, represented by UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Mr Peter Hawkins congratulated the state government for the successful hosting of the event and pledged total support for the rebuilding and resettlement of traumatized IDPs and the people of the state have a better livelihood.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Hon Isa Pantami also in his remarks urged the state government to manage its competitive advantages, especially its strategic location of sharing International Borders with three countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun very well so as to become Investment Hub not only in Nigeria but other West African countries.

The Chief Launcher, Minister of Finance, Dr Zainab Shamsuna who joined the session through virtual means, but ably represented by her Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi said the program is timely considering the Federal Government’s Development Plan/initiative to lift one million Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister assured Borno State Government that the federal government will collaborate and work with synergy with the state government to ensure total restoration of peace, rebuild and resettle all IDPs in the state.

The meeting has in attendance some former and serving Ministers, Governors include the immediate past governor Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, The Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi and Emirs of Biu, Shani, Uba and Gwoza among other dignitaries.

