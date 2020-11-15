Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

The Borno Government has launched a 25-year “Development Plan’’ that would ‘’drive stabilization, boost recovery efforts and stimulate growth across all sectors in the state’’, according to Gov. Babagana Zulum.

Zulum, who launched the plan on Saturday in Maiduguri, said the plan included a 10-year transformation strategy that set out key priorities and action plans for the short, medium and long term.

“The vision of this plan is to ensure that in the next 10 years, that is by 2030, we transform this insurgency-ravaged society into a peaceful, stable and self-reliant society with over 70 percent productive population.

“In the next 25 years, that is by 2045, we wish to deliver a secured and prosperous society that is a leading regional agri-business and commercial hub which connects and supplies the markets of Central Africa, to the south, the Nile valley to the east and North Africa to the North.

“This will make Borno State to be the great stabilizing power in tropical Africa, a role which the old Borno Empire played for centuries, he added.

The governor identified five driving pillars that are critical to achieving the vision of the plan to include: Human Capital Development, Leadership in Agriculture, Healthy Citizenry, Sustainable Environment and Regional Trade Hub for Commerce that will deliver jobs and prosperity to the citizens.

“These pillars will stand on the strong foundations of Peace and Security; Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement; Purposeful infrastructure and, above all, Accountable Governance,’’ Zulum said.

The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Shamsuna Ahmed, lauded the state government for the plan which, she noted, was in tandem with the Federal Government’s “Medium Term Development Plan’’.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the finance ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, said the plan was timely in view of the challenges being faced by the state.

She said that collaboration between Borno and the federal government would yield remarkable dividends for the people of the state.

Mr Peter Hawkins of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) assured the state government of the UN’s sustained support to the implementation of policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the populace, particularly in the areas of peace and conflict resolution.

Also at the occasion, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Malam Isa Pantami, lauded the governor for his optimism about the Borno project, while urging the people of the state to emulate him for positive results.

