File photo of the National U-20 team before a warm-up match.

Head Coach Isa Ladan Bosso has picked his 20 -man squad that will contest for the WAFU B Cup of Nations taking place in Porto Novo, Benin Republic next month.

The competition scheduled for 5th – 20th December, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Mauritania.

The team is made up of players from former national youth sides fused with discoveries from the grassroots.

Abia Warriors goalkeeper Chibueze Lambert leads the group that includes the trio of Wisdom Ubani, Charles Etim and Peter Olawale who played for the Golden Eaglets at the last FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil. Plateau United’s duo of Mike Zaruma and Nenrot Silas also made the cut while Kwara United’s Christopher Nwaeze, Isaiah Ejeh and Farayola Olawale are also in the mix.

Hapoel Ranana of Israel attacker Peter Olawale and center-back Temitayo Ereku from Brookhouse Academy in the United Kingdom are the only foreign-based players listed in the squad.

Nigeria’s opening match at the tournament is on 6th December at the Stade de Galles in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: John Amah (Box2Box FC), Chibueze Lambert (Abia Warriors), Kolawole Oladipo (Crown FC)

Defenders: Temitayo Ereku (Brookhouse Academy), Charles Etim (Blessed Stars), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Moses Solomon (Calabar Rovers), Isaiah Ejeh (Kwara United), Jimmy Abdul (MFM)

Midfielders: Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lions), Muhammad Abdallah (Nasarawa United), Azeez Oseni (36 Lions)

Attackers: Chisom Orji (Collins Edwin), Wisdom Ubani (Giant Brillas), Farayola Olawale (Kwara United), Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (Giant Brillas), Nenrot Silas (Plateau United), Peter Olawale (Hapoel Ranana, Israel)