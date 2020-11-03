By Billie Thomson For Mailonline

A young boy has cheated death after jumping from a three-storey window at a kindergarten in China.

The child’s fall was broken by a security guard, who stood on the ground and held out his hands to catch him.

The pupil sustained minor bone fractures, according to a local authority.

The incident took place last Thursday morning in the county of Fei in eastern China’s Shandong Province.

Footage released by local media outlet Good Morning Shandong shows the boy in a green top standing on the tiny window ledge as onlookers shouted ‘do not jump’.

The clip shows another child was standing behind the boy before the latter leapt forward from three levels up.

The pupil hit the floor after the security guard tried to catch him with his bare hands – a move that broke the boy’s fall.

The Fei County Education Bureau said today that the boy, who remains unidentified, had accidentally locked himself inside a toilet, leading to the incident in the village of Xinhe.

A statement from the authority said the child then opened the window of the bathroom and climbed over the railing.

Even though teachers attempted to comfort him and dissuade him from jumping, the boy resorted to the extreme measure, the statement claimed.

The child was rushed to the hospital and found to have minor fractures on the forehead.

Officials said he was under medical observation and could leave the hospital in five days.