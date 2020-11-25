By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

A Florida podcaster’s video has gone viral after he recorded two brawlers baring more than they intended as they wrestled at a gas station at 2am in South Florida.

Darien Rollins, from North Lauderdale, recorded the two men, embroiled in an intense wrestling match and apparently unaware that one of them was exposing his bare behind to the entire Wawa convenience store in Lauderhill.

Despite Mr Rollins’ plea: ‘Bro pull up your pants, fam!’, they carried on brawling.

The video, posted to social media on Monday, has since racked up 3.6million views.

The bizarre brawl, Mr Rollins, revealed to Local 10 News, started after one of the men took offence to the other holding the door open for him.

Recalling the fight Mr Rollins told the broadcaster that one of the men had been offended by the polite act and told the other: ‘”don’t ever hold the door for me I don’t need no help”‘.

In the video, filmed by Mr Rollins and posted to social media on Monday, a member of staff can be heard saying: ‘Gentlemen, gentlemen please’.

Mr Rollins from North Lauderdale, who is behind the camera, adds: ‘Bro pull up your pants, fam!’

‘His a** out. I just want my sandwich. Wawa, two in the morning.’

Darien Rollins (pictured) who captured the late-night fight has had over 3.6million views for the video after posting it to his Instagram

During the video Mr Rollins is heard convincing the two grappling men to pause whilst he reaches the counter to pay for a sandwich, as the fight continues for several minutes.

Mr Rollins tells the men: ‘Yo boys just scoot over real quick. I’m about to get past and just pay for my s*** real quick.’

He told Local 10 News: ‘I was just trying to diffuse it [the fight] because it wasn’t really a fight they were just kind of hugging each other and his pants were down, it was getting embarrassing.’

A man tries to separate the brawlers at the Wawa in North Lauderdale, Florida, to no avail. Mr Rollins said he also tried to diffuse it as it was ’embarassing’

The podcaster provides a humorous commentary on the fight during the video as he can be heard saying: ‘He doing a stomp move. Y’all tired now.’

While paying for his sandwich Mr Rollins advises the men to ‘just let go’ and ‘call it quits’ telling them: ‘Y’all got a good one in, I like it.

‘Y’all just need to agree to not m***** f****** hit each other.’

Wawa has been contacted for comment.