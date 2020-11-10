SÃO PAULO—Brazil’s Butantan Institute, which is developing China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in the country, disputed Monday’s suspension of clinical trials by health regulators, saying there have been no adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said Monday it had suspended clinical trials of the vaccine, long expected to be one of the first to be approved in the country, following a “severe adverse event” that occurred Oct. 29, without giving further details.

Dimas…