Breakdown of the 2021 budget presented by Governor Makinde

The Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, this Monday, presented #266 Billion as the state’s 2021 budget to the Oyo State house of assembly. The event which was held at the state’s House of Assembly Chambers, Parliament Building, Agodi-Secretariat, Ibadan had in attendance the deputy governor of Oyo state, engineer Rauf Olaniyan; Chief of staff, Oyebisi Ilaka; head of the service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, amongst others

