Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday said he will put in place measures to repeal the law that awards pension to all former governors and their deputies that have served in the state.

Kwara state governor disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday.

The governor said he would Initiate a bill to the State House of Assembly that passed the law that former governors and their deputies be paid pension to repeal the law.

It would be recalled that the Kwara State House of Assembly in 2011 passed a bill to pay pensions to governors and their deputies who have completed their tenure in the state.

Among the past governors of the state are the late Mohammed Lawal, Bukola Saraki, and Abdulfatah Ahmed.