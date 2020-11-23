Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has sacked Adekola Olawoye as the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

No reason was given for his sack but Akeredolu has appointed Charles Titiloye as his replacement.

Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday saying,

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet. Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,” the statement said.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”