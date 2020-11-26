There was pandemonium in Ode Irele town, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as some armed robbers attacked a branch of Union Bank Plc in the town.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering nine stormed the bank about 4.10 pm and carted away money while one person was feared killed. The eyewitness said the robbers gained entrance into the bank, after using explosives suspected to be dynamite to blast the bullet-proof door and spent over 45 minutes on the operation. One person was killed by stray bullets and his lifeless body taken to the hospital.

“After finishing the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away and to ease their escape. As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people. Many were injured while trying to run for safety,” the eyewitness narrated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

There has been a spate of armed robbery attacks on banks in Ondo State, the latest being in February this year wherefFour persons including two policemen were shot dead in bank robberies in the ile-Oluji area of Ondo State.

The robberies took place in two old generation banks which were simultaneously attacked. At least 20 armed robbers invaded the two banks and blew off the entrances with the aid of dynamites, in the process, injuring ten other bank workers and customers.

The robbers were said to have acted on a tip-off and in a bid to hurry to beat the time, the robbers gunned down the two policemen who were stationed at the banks in a bid to operate freely. One of the policemen was shot on the head while the other who they met inside the police vehicle was shot in the stomach.