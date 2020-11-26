There was pandemonium in Ode Irele town, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as some armed robbers attacked a branch of Union Bank Plc in the town.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering nine stormed the bank about 4.10 pm and carted away money while one person was feared killed. The eyewitness said the robbers gained entrance into the bank, after using explosives suspected to be dynamite to blast the bullet-proof door and spent over 45 minutes on the operation. One person was killed by stray bullets and his lifeless body taken to the hospital.
“After finishing the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away and to ease their escape. As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people. Many were injured while trying to run for safety,” the eyewitness narrated.
The state Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.
