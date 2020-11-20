The Federal Government and ASUU met in Abuja on November 20, 2020.

The Federal Government has agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalisation fund demanded by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He noted that the money to be paid would make it a total of N35 billion committed as revitalisation fund by the government following the payment of N20 billion earlier.

Ngige briefed reporters at the end of a meeting with members of the union led by the ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

He described the meeting as a fruitful one, noting that the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues.

The minister revealed that the government and ASUU have also reached an agreement on how to pay the withheld salaries of the lecturers.

More to follow…