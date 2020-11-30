The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, narrowly escaped death as an explosion ripped his boat apart inugbuwangue, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State around 6:30 pm.
In a chat with Vanguard a few minutes after the incident, the revered Warri chief disclosed that he was not hurt, giving gratitude to God for his narrow escape.
Details shortly.
