By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono. has died.

Dr Ikwulono died Wednesday afternoon after spending three months as Commissioner. He was sworn in on August 5, 2020, after his predecessor, Dr Sunday Ongbabo resigned his position as a member of the State Executive Council.

Though no formal statement has been issued by the family of the deceased, a Government House source confirmed that the Commissioner died of complications at a Jos hospital after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

“He attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week and subsequently went for surgery operation.

“His death came as a rude shock this evening,” the source added.

Meanwhile, it was gathered at the time of this report that Governor Samuel Ortom had been in shock after receiving the news of the sudden demise of the Commissioner.

Vanguard