By Chinyere Okoroafor with agency report
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden jumped into the lead in the crucial battleground state of Georgia with few votes still left to count.
The former vice president took away President Donald Trump’s initial lead in the southern state and is ahead by 917 votes, according to CNN and Fox News.
Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.
Details shortly…
