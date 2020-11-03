By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President Joe Biden, has been declared winner in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border.

The township is said to be among the first places in the country to make its presidential preference known. Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in the town.

CNN reported that the ballots were cast in the minutes after midnight, becoming some of the first cast and counted on Election Day.

By tradition, all eligible voters gather in the storied “Ballot Room” at The Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots once polls open at midnight.

Once every ballot is cast, votes are tallied and results announced — hours before anywhere else, making it a favored spot for reporters and observers eager for any hints of what is to come on Election Day.

Vanguard