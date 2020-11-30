Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom and one of the billionaires from the South South this evening, narrowly escaped death as an explosion ripped his boat apart at Inugbuwangue, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State

Vanguard reports that the Warri chief disclosed that he was not hurt, giving gratitude to God for his narrow escape.

Ayiri who switched from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to APC in the wake of former president Goodluck Jonathan conceding defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari, is the founder of the 911 Beach and Resort of Ugorodo, situated in the South West of Delta State.

Ayiri Emami who was reportedly given a lifeline to become the wealthy businessman that he is today, by his mentor, former governor James Ibori, is the chairman of A & E group of company which is a major contractor to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria namely Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and we have a good track record of having delivered major projects for Southern Gas Constructors (SGC) in the construction of Escravos Gas To Liquids (EGTL) Project for Chevron Nigeria Limited, SAIPEM Contracting, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, Daewoo E&C. He is also the CEO of A&E Petrol, one of the largest oil companies in Nigeria as a subsidiary and has his tentacles spread in the leisure and entertainment industry. He was a one time Vice chairman of the Delta Waterways Security Committee (DWSC). His wedding to fashion designer, Asaba Jite Empress Asba Emam in 2009 was nothing short of a carnival. There were billboards placed strategically in the city of Asaba announcing the wedding. On the bandstand were 2Baba, DBanj, Yinka Ayefele, the defunct P-Square and many other artists. Comedians on hand to crack the ribs of guest were the grandfather of Nigeria’s comedy industry, Alibaba, Basketmouth and several others.

