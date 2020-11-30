Ayiri Emami who was reportedly given a lifeline to become the wealthy businessman that he is today, by his mentor, former governor James Ibori, is the chairman of A & E group of company which is a major contractor to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria namely Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and we have a good track record of having delivered major projects for Southern Gas Constructors (SGC) in the construction of Escravos Gas To Liquids (EGTL) Project for Chevron Nigeria Limited, SAIPEM Contracting, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, Daewoo E&C.
He is also the CEO of A&E Petrol, one of the largest oil companies in Nigeria as a subsidiary and has his tentacles spread in the leisure and entertainment industry. He was a one time Vice chairman of the Delta Waterways Security Committee (DWSC).
His wedding to fashion designer, Asaba Jite Empress Asba Emam in 2009 was nothing short of a carnival. There were billboards placed strategically in the city of Asaba announcing the wedding. On the bandstand were 2Baba, DBanj, Yinka Ayefele, the defunct P-Square and many other artists. Comedians on hand to crack the ribs of guest were the grandfather of Nigeria’s comedy industry, Alibaba, Basketmouth and several others.
