Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have shot down a Nigerien helicopter carrying unidentified passengers in Bama local government area of Borno state, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the incident occurred near Banki town at about 10 am on Tuesday and five persons reportedly perished in the crash.

An emergency source in Banki who visited the scene along with the military said that the insurgents were likely responsible for the crash adding that the helicopter belonged to the Nigerein government.

The military is yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

